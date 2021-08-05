Recap: ACI Worldwide Q2 Earnings

Shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 30.30% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $301,669,000 higher by 0.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $300,510,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected between $310,000,000 and $320,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/63f29saf

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.23

Company's 52-week low was at $23.55

Price action over last quarter: down 15.08%

Company Overview

ACI Worldwide Inc develops, markets, and installs a portfolio of software products primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The firm also leverages its distribution network in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and Asia-Pacific regions to sell software developed by third parties. ACI software products process payment transactions for retail banking clients, billers such as utilities and healthcare providers, and community banks and credit unions. ACI's customers are financial institutions all over the world, but most of the revenue is generated in the United States and EMEA regions.