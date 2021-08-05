 Skip to main content

Recap: Himax Technologies Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) rose 7.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6100.00% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $365,261,000 rose by 95.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $324,700,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $0.75 and $0.81.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $412,745,000 and $427,355,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hbt43kh5

Technicals

52-week high: $17.88

Company's 52-week low was at $3.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.47%

Company Overview

Himax Technologies Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Driver Integrated Circuit segment. It offers display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, virtual reality (VR) devices, and many other consumer electronics devices. It also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from China.

 

