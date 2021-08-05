GCP Applied Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 144.44% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $253,400,000 rose by 29.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $245,800,000.

Outlook

GCP Applied Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcp210805ObzG6y7m.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.78

Company's 52-week low was at $19.79

Price action over last quarter: down 12.66%

Company Overview

GCP Applied Technologies Inc is a provider of construction products and technologies. Its business is spread across two segments. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to reduce the cost and improve the performance of cement, concrete, mason and other cement-based construction materials. Its Specialty Building Materials segment creates products that protect structures from water, air, vapor, and fire damage. It generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Construction Chemicals segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.