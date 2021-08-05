 Skip to main content

Recap: BrightView Holdings Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Shares of BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4.76% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $673,600,000 up by 10.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $649,820,000.

Looking Ahead

BrightView sees Q4 sales of $640 million-$660 million and FY21 sales of $2.52 billion-$2.54 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.brightview.com%2F&eventid=3080115&sessionid=1&key=0C88CA80C39716461742284AE9B1087F&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.17

52-week low: $10.93

Price action over last quarter: down 16.98%

Company Description

BrightView Holdings Inc is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The company provides commercial landscaping services, landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through two segments namely Maintenance Services, and Development Services. The Maintenance Services are self-performed through a national branch network and are route-based in nature, and Development Services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination and installation of landscapes at recognizable corporate, athletic, and university complexes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Maintenance Services.

 

