Recap: BrightView Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Earnings per share were up 4.76% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $673,600,000 up by 10.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $649,820,000.

BrightView sees Q4 sales of $640 million-$660 million and FY21 sales of $2.52 billion-$2.54 billion.

52-week high: $19.17

52-week low: $10.93

Price action over last quarter: down 16.98%

BrightView Holdings Inc is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The company provides commercial landscaping services, landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through two segments namely Maintenance Services, and Development Services. The Maintenance Services are self-performed through a national branch network and are route-based in nature, and Development Services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination and installation of landscapes at recognizable corporate, athletic, and university complexes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Maintenance Services.