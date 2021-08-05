 Skip to main content

Scorpio Tankers: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) rose 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 139.17% year over year to ($0.94), which missed the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $139,442,000 declined by 59.73% year over year, which missed the estimate of $155,890,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q8sswtjm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.67

Company's 52-week low was at $8.28

Price action over last quarter: down 20.84%

Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc is a shipping company. It is engaged in providing the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products. It serves its end users in the petroleum supply chain by distributing products such as gasoline, heating oil, and fuel oil from refineries. The company manages its business activities in four segments, namely LR1, Handymax, LR2, and MR.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

