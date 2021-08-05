PAE: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 11.76% over the past year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $747,198,000 higher by 16.15% year over year, which missed the estimate of $761,950,000.

Looking Ahead

PAE sees FY21 sales of $3.05 billion-$3.15 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdhzqinv

Technicals

52-week high: $10.70

52-week low: $7.51

Price action over last quarter: down 5.35%

Company Overview

PAE Inc provides services and support to the U.S government. Its services include operational support, analysis and training, intelligence analysis support, infrastructure operations, management and maintenance, logistics and material support, security, maintenance repair and overhaul and information optimization. It operates through two primary segments Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions.