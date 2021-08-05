Recap: Myers Industries Q2 Earnings

Shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 26.09% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $187,369,000 higher by 58.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $158,370,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.90 and $1.05.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8300/myers-industries-2021-second-quarter-earnings-call/

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.98

Company's 52-week low was at $12.75

Price action over last quarter: down 2.98%

Company Overview

Myers Industries Inc is a plastic manufacturer of returnable packaging, storage and safety products and specialty molding. It manufactures a range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: The Material Handling segment, which designs manufactures and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.