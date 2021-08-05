 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Accel Entertainment Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Raises FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Accel Entertainment Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Raises FY21 Outlook
  • Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE: ACELreported second-quarter FY21 revenue of $201.97 million, beating the analyst consensus of $195.67 million. It reported $0.38 million in revenue in Q2 FY20, as there were no gaming days due to the IGB mandated COVID-19 shutdown.
  • Revenue per location per day increased 35% compared to Q2 FY19.
  • Licensed establishments as of June 30, 2021, rose 8.2% Y/Y to 2,527. Video game terminals increased 18.6% to 13,177.
  • The operating margin was 12.3%. Operating income for the quarter was $24.9 million, versus an operating loss of $(23.84) million last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $42.98 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $54.2 million. Net debt reduced 33.4% Y/Y to $166.5 million at Q2 end.
  • EPS of $0.13 missed the analyst consensus of $0.20.
  • "These results were supported by the completion of higher bet limit software upgrades, sixth VGT installations, as well as the economic recovery in the state of Illinois," said CEO Andy Rubenstein.
  • Outlook: Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 delta variant, Accel conservatively raised the FY21 revenue outlook to $700 million - $725 million (prior $650 million - $705 million), versus the consensus of $684.5 million.
  • The company expects to end FY21 with an estimated 2,590 – 2,615 locations (prior 2,575 – 2,600 locations).
  • Price action: ACEL shares closed lower by 1.61% at $11.03 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACEL)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Accel Entertainment, Inc.
Accel Entertainment, Inc. Insights: Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com