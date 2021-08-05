 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teekay Corp Q2 Revenues Decline 32% Hit By Drydocking Schedule
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Teekay Corp Q2 Revenues Decline 32% Hit By Drydocking Schedule
  • Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TKreported a second-quarter revenue decline of 32.6% year-over-year to $325.48 million.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA declined by 45.6% Y/Y to $171.93 million.
  • Loss from vessel operation was at $(27.12) million, compared to income of $148.5 million a year ago.
  • Teekay generated operating cash flow year-to-date of $18.68 million, compared to $775.69 million a year ago.
  • Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE: TGPVoyage revenues were $148.77 million, and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNKrevenues were $123.42 million (-50% Y/Y).
  • Teekay's Q2 results were negatively impacted by weaker earnings from Teekay Tankers due to lower average spot tanker rates, the expiration of certain fixed-rate time charter contracts, and a lower contribution from the Banff FPSO unit, which ceased production on the Banff field in June 2020.
  • Teekay had consolidated total liquidity of approximately $0.8 billion, consisting of $258.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $548.7 million of undrawn capacity from its credit facilities.
  • Teekay LNG's LNG fleet is 98% fixed for the remainder of 2021 and 89% fixed for 2022.
  • Teekay Gas Group expects Q3 results to be impacted by a heavy drydock schedule; however, it expects a bounce-back in Q4 due to a substantially reduced number of drydock days across the fleet.
  • Price action: TK shares closed at $2.83, TGP closed at $13.66 and TNK at $11.75 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TK)

Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com