 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McKesson Q1 Earnings Surpass Wall Street Estimate; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 5:48am   Comments
Share:
McKesson Q1 Earnings Surpass Wall Street Estimate; Raises FY22 EPS Outlook
  • McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) reported first-quarter FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.56, almost doubled from $2.77 a year ago, and easily beating the analyst consensus of $4.17.
  • Revenues increased 13% Y/Y to $62.67 billion, surpassing the consensus of $59.9 billion, driven by higher volumes from retail national account customers and market growth, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.
  • U.S. Pharmaceutical Segment revenues were $50 billion, an increase of 12% Y/Y.
  • Prescription Technology Solutions Segment revenues increased 34% to $881 million. Medical-Surgical Solutions revenues improved 40% to $2.5 billion, driven by improvements in primary care patient visits and increased sales of COVID-19 tests.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin improved from 4.8% to 5%.
  • Outlook: McKesson increased FY22 adjusted EPS to $19.80 - $20.40 (consensus of $19.23) from previous guidance of $18.85 – $19.45.
  • Guidance assumes $0.80 - $1.00 adjusted EPS related to the U.S. government’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and kitting programs.
  • Related: Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement.
  • The Board of Directors had increased the quarterly dividend by 12% to $0.47 per share.
  • Price Action: MCK shares closed at $205.37 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCK)

Recap: McKesson Q1 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of General Motors Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For August 4, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: McKesson
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Drug Distributors To Pay Up To $1.1B To Settle New York Opioid Claims
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com