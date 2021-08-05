5 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares fell 0.1% to $61.96 in after-hours trading.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported a wider loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded expectations. The company posted an adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $509 million, wider by around $150 million compared to the first quarter. Uber shares fell 4% to $40.13 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $40.43 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 1.1% to close at $58.98 on Wednesday.

