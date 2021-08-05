Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.42 million.

• CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $32.02 million.

• Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.28 million.

• Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $5.11 billion.

• Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $140.03 million.

• Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $80.65 million.

• Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BCE (NYSE:BCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.

• LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $7.13 million.

• MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $259.82 million.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Ocwen Finl (NYSE:OCN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $305.08 million.

• Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $983.00 million.

• DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $98.29 million.

• Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $175.01 million.

• Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $9.54 million.

• Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $470.00 thousand.

• WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $9.79 million.

• Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $73.36 million.

• Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $47.96 million.

• Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Bluerock Residential (AMEX:BRG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $52.07 million.

• Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $61.39 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $142.63 million.

• Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.18 million.

• Domtar (NYSE:UFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $74.00 million.

• Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $412.81 million.

• DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $333.10 million.

• 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.56 million.

• Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.13 million.

• Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $155.89 million.

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $37.23 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $31.01 million.

• Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.42 million.

• PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $761.95 million.

• Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $708.38 million.

• Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $80.60 million.

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $24.55 million.

• Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $92.73 million.

• Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $11.89 million.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $5.33 million.

• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $475.54 million.

• Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.06 million.

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $93.10 million.

• Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $208.73 million.

• Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $291.24 million.

• Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $212.46 million.

• Cascade Acquisition (NYSE:CAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $190.00 thousand.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $161.90 million.

• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $297.35 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $205.00 million.

• Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $177.90 million.

• Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $272.97 million.

• Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $61.35 million.

• Spire (NYSE:SR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.04 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.

• Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.67 million.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $245.80 million.

• Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $72.65 million.

• Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $74.82 million.

• Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.88 million.

• Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $88.38 million.

• Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $10.58 million.

• America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $19.75 million.

• Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $624.84 million.

• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $327.31 million.

• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $121.35 million.

• Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $335.27 million.

• Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $350.57 million.

• Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $75.14 million.

• Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $29.40 million.

• Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $313.20 million.

• Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.12 million.

• SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $333.49 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $25.64 million.

• Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $244.62 million.

• Denbury (NYSE:DEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $253.04 million.

• ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $40.05 million.

• Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $43.72 million.

• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $28.48 million.

• Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $504.31 million.

• VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $295.09 million.

• Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $480.00 thousand.

• Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $218.62 million.

• Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $169.82 million.

• TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.

• Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $265.37 million.

• Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $158.37 million.

• GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $340.09 million.

• AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $575.53 million.

• CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $138.26 million.

• Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $535.91 million.

• Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $417.95 million.

• Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $534.25 million.

• WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $281.66 million.

• Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $578.13 million.

• Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $99.84 million.

• Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.00 million.

• Vistra (NYSE:VST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $136.10 million.

• Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $528.44 million.

• ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $300.51 million.

• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $23.44 million.

• Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.98 million.

• Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $53.73 million.

• Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $42.98 million.

• Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $146.72 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $276.56 million.

• City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $38.93 million.

• Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX:CQP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $230.76 million.

• Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $324.70 million.

• Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $160.63 million.

• Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $476.47 million.

• NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $450.29 million.

• Maximus (NYSE:MMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $558.12 million.

• Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $427.83 million.

• Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $61.19 million.

• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $84.33 million.

• RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $158.77 million.

• Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $228.20 million.

• Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $559.36 million.

• Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $490.58 million.

• Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $556.79 million.

• State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Revlon (NYSE:REV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $469.00 million.

• ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.48 billion.

• Cigna (NYSE:CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $41.31 billion.

• Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion.

• Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $40.43 billion.

• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $153.76 million.

• Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $9.27 million.

• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.

• Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $153.34 million.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $17.69 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion.

• Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.

• Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $649.82 million.

• WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• Wayfair (NYSE:W) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $377.74 million.

• Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $949.27 million.

• BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $31.28 million.

• Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.

• Ball (NYSE:BLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• AES (NYSE:AES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Adient (NYSE:ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.

• Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $76.94 million.

• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $576.91 million.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $962.86 million.

• Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $483.05 million.

• NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $309.00 million.

• Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $627.35 million.

• Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.

• WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion.

• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.93 billion.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $227.73 million.

• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $52.88 million.

• Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Teekay (NYSE:TK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.12 million.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSE:GSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $198.90 million.

• Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $106.10 million.

• Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $84.56 million.

• Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.32 million.

• Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $340.00 thousand.

• Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $20.40 million.

• Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $127.98 million.

• Enservco (AMEX:ENSV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.36 million.

• PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.51 million.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $23.49 million.

• JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $48.17 million.

• Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $46.78 million.

• Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $17.18 million.

• Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $175.81 million.

• Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $58.30 million.

• Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $17.89 million.

• Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $69.40 million.

• TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Apria (NASDAQ:APR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $280.45 million.

• FTS International (AMEX:FTSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $77.10 million.

• Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $175.15 million.

• Silvercorp Metals (AMEX:SVM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $55.00 million.

• Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $18.93 million.

• TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.05 million.

• Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $95.75 million.

• Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $116.73 million.

• Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $101.90 million.

• Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $56.81 million.

• Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $112.03 million.

• Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $94.10 million.

• CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $118.00 million.

• Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.63 per share on revenue of $387.87 million.

• WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $434.05 million.

• Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $170.90 million.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $23.38 million.

• Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $13.05 million.

• RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $144.60 million.

• Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $134.54 million.

• Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.03 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.

• First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.

• Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.15 million.

• Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $48.25 million.

• TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $428.89 million.

• TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $65.47 million.

• Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $33.44 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $72.92 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $7.85 million.

• Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $270.68 million.

• Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $15.48 million.

• Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.28 million.

• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $51.60 million.

• Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $8.20 million.

• Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $162.12 million.

• PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $175.47 million.

• PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.

• PPL (NYSE:PPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $58.77 million.

• Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $136.59 million.

• Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.09 million.

• Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $280.10 million.

• Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $5.99 million.

• Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $146.06 million.

• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $25.98 million.

• Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $62.59 million.

• NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $16.60 million.

• Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $88.75 million.

• Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $17.75 million.

• iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $72.69 million.

• Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $70.17 million.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

• Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $23.42 million.

• HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $92.97 million.

• iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $802.78 million.

• GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $13.81 million.

• Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $283.74 million.

• Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $20.16 million.

• Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $71.37 million.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $41.50 million.

• Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $84.61 million.

• Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $30.57 million.

• Genpact (NYSE:G) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $963.49 million.

• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.75 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $111.15 million.

• BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $290.65 million.

• Denison Mines (AMEX:DNN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.84 million.

• Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $39.82 million.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $30.80 million.

• Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.09 million.

• Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $8.53 million.

• CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $51.38 million.

• Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.07 million.

• Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $39.82 million.

• Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $17.08 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $221.47 million.

• Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.02 million.

• Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $7.80 million.

• Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $26.48 million.

• Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.60 million.

• Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $129.31 million.

• Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $268.20 million.

• nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.80 million.

• Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $127.49 million.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $164.90 million.

• Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32.67 million.

• Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $177.72 million.

• Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $362.11 million.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $37.52 million.

• Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $188.57 million.

• TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $326.40 million.

• Viad (NYSE:VVI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $52.25 million.

• Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $89.81 million.

• Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $58.13 million.

• Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $209.51 million.

• J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $394.56 million.

• BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $6.59 million.

• Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $516.40 million.

• Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $186.63 million.

• Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $252.44 million.

• AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.94 million.

• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $366.56 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $116.48 million.

• Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $31.03 million.

• Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $292.45 million.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.19 per share on revenue of $900.00 thousand.

• ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $188.82 million.

• Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $178.15 million.

• Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $52.25 million.

• BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $101.06 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $16.86 million.

• Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $251.83 million.

• Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $20.82 million.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $330.05 million.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $296.11 million.

• Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $57.60 million.

• StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $4.42 million.

• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $43.89 million.

• PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $812.75 million.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $13.10 million.

• Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $177.00 million.

• Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $156.33 million.

• Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $127.30 million.

• CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $24.26 million.

• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $122.00 million.

• Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.40 million.

• Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.93 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $133.35 million.

• Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $194.50 million.

• Issuer Direct (AMEX:ISDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.34 million.

• SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $318.60 million.

• Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $455.23 million.

• Sasol (NYSE:SSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $32.00 million.

• Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.33 per share on revenue of $93.22 million.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $380.00 thousand.

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $22.14 million.

• Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $162.16 million.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $149.56 million.

• ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $14.42 million.

• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.15 million.

• Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $373.45 million.

• MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.15 million.

• Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $108.00 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $118.27 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $836.85 million.

• Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.09 per share on revenue of $29.94 million.

• Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $162.70 million.

• Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $153.10 million.

• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $201.80 million.

• Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $401.76 million.

• American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $484.26 million.

• Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $17.62 million.

• Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $122.05 million.

• ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $53.49 million.

• Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $614.42 million.

• Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $84.77 million.

• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $11.10 million.

• AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $130.35 million.

• Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.59 million.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $207.16 million.

• AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $824.32 million.

• American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $313.43 million.

• Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $190.75 million.

• Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $180.60 million.

• Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $6.14 million.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $298.16 million.

• Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $205.15 million.

• Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $491.63 million.

• Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $107.59 million.

• Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $5.45 million.

• Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.

• Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $484.18 million.

• Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $779.57 million.

• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $904.41 million.

• Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $779.68 million.

• Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $191.95 million.

• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $259.19 million.

• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $257.01 million.

• Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $475.37 million.

• American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $11.25 billion.

• Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $142.62 million.

• Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $308.37 million.

• Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $264.17 million.

• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $896.32 million.

• Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• ITT (NYSE:ITT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $655.01 million.

• Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $114.00 million.

• Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $179.73 million.

• Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $304.93 million.

• Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $54.12 million.

• Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $713.01 million.

• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $783.18 million.

• Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $324.45 million.

• Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $661.86 million.

• Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $79.12 million.

• Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $103.73 million.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $58.16 million.

• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $507.67 million.

• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $377.37 million.

• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $242.47 million.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $30.54 million.

• Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $524.06 million.

• CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $46.74 million.

• GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $232.31 million.

• Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $434.53 million.

• Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $178.33 million.

• RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $180.95 million.

• Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $245.60 million.

• Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $745.25 million.

• Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $79.88 million.

• News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $687.21 million.

• FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $248.98 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $444.50 million.

• BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.

• Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.76 million.

• SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• News (NASDAQ:NWS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.