Recap: Whiting Petroleum Q2 Earnings

Shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 147.93% over the past year to $3.01, which beat the estimate of $1.97.

Revenue of $351,646,000 up by 283.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $244,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Whiting Raises FY21 Production Guidance From 82-88M Barrels Of Oil/Day To 88-92M Barrels Oil/Day

Price Action

52-week high: $57.59

52-week low: $0.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.16%

Company Overview

Whiting Petroleum Corp is a US-based independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It explores the production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The operations of the company are principally carried out in the United States. It derives revenue from the sales of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.