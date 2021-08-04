 Skip to main content

Jack In The Box: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 4:50pm   Comments
Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) fell 2.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.66% year over year to $1.79, which beat the estimate of $1.46.

Revenue of $269,458,000 up by 11.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $257,490,000.

Outlook

Jack In The Box Sees 2021 CapEx $40M-$45M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jackinthebox.com%2F&eventid=3193148&sessionid=1&key=0DB238F9D6EFC5CBF5FC4D25258E1161&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $124.53

52-week low: $77.57

Price action over last quarter: down 10.61%

Company Overview

Jack In The Box Inc operates quick-service restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in California, the USA under the brands Jack in the Box. The company menu offers burgers, tacos, regular and curly fries, specialty sandwiches, salads and ice cream shakes. These foods are available with the option of customization as per customer requirements. The company also offer catering services to its customers. Revenues are generated from sales that take place at their restaurants.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings