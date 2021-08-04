Recap: Western Digital Q4 Earnings

Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.61% year over year to $2.16, which beat the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $4,920,000,000 up by 14.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,530,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Western Digital Sees Q1 Adj. EPS $2.25-$2.55 vs $2.00 Est., Sales $4.9B-$5.1B vs $4.89B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ah5n9u74

Price Action

52-week high: $78.19

52-week low: $33.53

Price action over last quarter: down 10.21%

Company Profile

Western Digital is a leading vertically-integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs). In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.