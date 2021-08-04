 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Marathon Oil Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 4:45pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 136.67% over the past year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $1,143,000,000 rose by 320.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $14.33

52-week low: $3.73

Price action over last quarter: down 3.83%

Company Description

Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proved reserves of 972 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 383 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 67% oil and NGLs and 33% natural gas.

 

Related Articles (MRO)

Understanding Marathon Oil's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Marathon Oil's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Marathon Oil
10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021
Earnings Calendar Quiet Today, But Big Names Including FedEx, Nike Ahead Later In Week
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Sesen Bio, Marathon Oil, More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings