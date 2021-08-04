The Western Union: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 17.07% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.47.
Revenue of $1,290,000,000 higher by 15.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,260,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 04, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/western/mediaframe/45706/indexr.html
Technicals
52-week high: $26.61
Company's 52-week low was at $19.07
Price action over last quarter: down 9.76%
Company Description
Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of about 500,000 outside agents. It is the largest money transfer company in the world and one of only two companies with a truly global agent network, with MoneyGram being the other.
