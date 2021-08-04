The Western Union: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.07% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $1,290,000,000 higher by 15.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,260,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/western/mediaframe/45706/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $26.61

Company's 52-week low was at $19.07

Price action over last quarter: down 9.76%

Company Description

Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of about 500,000 outside agents. It is the largest money transfer company in the world and one of only two companies with a truly global agent network, with MoneyGram being the other.