Recap: Etsy Q2 Earnings

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 9.33% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $528,900,000 rose by 23.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $524,840,000.

Looking Ahead

Etsy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $500,000,000 and $525,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.etsy.com%2F&eventid=3309823&sessionid=1&key=9B5A5C6FBF84BC008F4EDE8D88E92C83®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $251.86

52-week low: $103.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.58%

Company Description

Etsy Inc is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. The business model is based on sellers listing products on Etsy's platform. The product categories are clothing & accessories, jewelry, craft supplies & tools, wedding accessories & clothing, entertainment items, home & living, vintage items, and child & baby goods. Etsy's revenue is categorized as marketplace revenue, seller services, and other revenue. The marketplace consists of a platform where sellers can list their products in exchange for a fee paid to Etsy.