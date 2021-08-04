Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 248.57% over the past year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $645,119,000 rose by 81.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $618,540,000.

Guidance

Roku hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $675,000,000 and $685,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ap2ggdm

Price Action

52-week high: $490.76

52-week low: $143.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.91%

Company Description

Roku is the leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched with over 40 billion hours of content streamed in 2019. The firm's eponymous operating system is used not only in Roku's own hardware but in co-branded TVs and soundbars from manufacturers like TCL, Onn, and Hisense. Roku generates revenue from advertising, distribution fees, hardware sales, OS licensing, and subscription sales.