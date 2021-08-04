 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Standard Motor Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
Standard Motor Q2 Earnings Smashes Estimates
  • Standard Motor Products Inc (NYSE: SMPreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.97% year-on-year, to $342.08 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $268.56 million.
  • Engine management segment revenue rose 34.7% Y/Y, and temperature control segment sales gained 47.1%.
  • Gross profit rose 54.2% Y/Y to $99.3 million with a gross margin of 29%.
  • The operating margin was 10.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 130.4% to $36.9 million.
  • SMP held $27.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021, and generated an operating cash flow of $23.2 million.
  • EPS of $1.26 beat the analyst consensus of $0.65.
  • "Going forward, we anticipate margin pressures from more normalized production levels and inflationary headwinds, though we believe that the current environment permits a pass-through of these costs," said CEO Eric Sills.
  • Price action: SMP shares are trading lower by 0.73% at $42.25 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMP)

Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2021
Standard Motor Products: Debt Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com