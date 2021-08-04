 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BorgWarner Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Cuts Higher End Of FY21 Operating Margin Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
BorgWarner Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Cuts Higher End Of FY21 Operating Margin Outlook
  • BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWAreported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 163.5% year-on-year, to $3.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.52 billion. Organic sales were up 72%.
  • Net sales from the Air Management segment rose 124.4% Y/Y, and the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain Segment gained 120.3%.
  • Gross profit soared 337.9% to $762 million, and gross margin expanded 810 basis points to 20.3%.
  • The operating margin was 8.4%, with an operating income of $317 million.
  • The company held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter amounted to $280 million with a free cash flow of $133 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.08 beat the analyst consensus of $0.81.
  • Outlook: BorgWarner sees FY21 sales of $15.2 billion - $15.6 billion (prior $14.8 billion - $15.4 billion), compared to the consensus of $15.13 billion.
  • The company expects an adjusted EPS of $4.15 - $4.40 (prior $4.00 - $4.35), versus the consensus of $4.19.
  • It sees an Operating margin of 8.7% - 9.3% (previous 8.7% - 9.4%).
  • Price action: BWA shares are trading lower by 4.01% at $47.38 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWA)

Recap: BorgWarner Q2 Earnings
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For BorgWarner
Truck Talk: Crystal Ball Gazing Edition
Failure To Launch: Workhorse Group Ousts CEO As Production Delays Escalate
Workhorse Names New CEO With Auto Experience: What Investors Should Know
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com