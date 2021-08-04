 Skip to main content

ODP Shares Dip As Q2 Earnings Misses Estimate
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
  • ODP Corp (NASDAQ: ODPreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 6% year-on-year, to $2.29 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.22 billion.
  • Business Solutions Division sales rose 12% Y/Y to $1.1 billion, Retail Division sales were flat, and CompuCom Division sales gained 4%.
  • Gross profit gained 13.5% Y/Y to $472 million, and the gross margin expanded around 135 basis points to 20.6%.
  • It reported an adjusted operating margin of 1.9% and an adjusted operating income of $44 million.
  • ODP held $691 million in cash and equivalents as of June 26, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 57.6% Y/Y to $93 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $75 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.51 missed the analyst consensus of $0.62.
  • "Simultaneously, demand for our core products and services grew in the quarter as customers and more businesses and schools returned to work and to in-class learning," said CEO Gerry Smith.
  • ODP modified its plan for the separation to include a spin-off of Consumer Business instead of the previously announced spin-off of B2B businesses.
  • ODP will own the newly formed B2B digital platform technology business, including BuyerQuest, its global sourcing office, and other sourcing, supply chain, and logistics assets.
  • Price action: ODP shares are trading lower by 4.76% at $45.6 on the last check Wednesday.

