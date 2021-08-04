 Skip to main content

908 Devices Shares Gain On Handheld, Desktop Devices Led Q2 Revenue Beat, FY21 Guidance Above Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 2:34pm   Comments
908 Devices Shares Gain On Handheld, Desktop Devices Led Q2 Revenue Beat, FY21 Guidance Above Consensus
  • 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASSreported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 26% year-on-year to $8.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $7.2 million. The revenue grew 49% Q/Q.
  •  A one-time revenue event in Q2 2020, due to the shipment of 150 MX908 handheld devices for a single customer, drove the decline.
  • Product and service revenue declined 23.7% Y/Y to $7.9 million. License and contract revenue decreased 51.7% Y/Y to $0.4 million. Desktop revenue grew 70% Y/Y.
  • The install base grew to 1,530 placements, with 103 devices placed in Q2. Handhelds increased 63% Q/Q, and desktops rose 25% Q/Q.
  • Product and service gross margin contracted 500 bps to 53%.
  • EPS loss of $(0.27) missed the analyst consensus loss of $(0.21).
  • 908 Devices held $141 million in cash and equivalents.
  • With multiple REBEL orders, it expanded its platform reach in synthetic biology, specifically the cultured meat market.
  • Outlook: 908 Devices raised the FY21 revenue guidance from $38 million- $40 million to $40 million - $43 million above the analyst consensus of $39.5 million.
  • Price action: MASS shares traded higher by 7.42% at $33.3 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

