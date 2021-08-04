 Skip to main content

Recap: Howmet Aerospace Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:49am
Shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 83.33% over the past year to $0.22, which were in line with the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $1,195,000,000 declined by 4.63% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,210,000,000.

Guidance

Howmet Aerospace hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3ybkyuyn

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $36.03

Company's 52-week low was at $14.61

Price action over last quarter: down 1.70%

Company Overview

Howmet Aerospace derives the vast majority of its revenue supplying specialty metals to the aerospace and defense end market, although it has a smaller presence in certain other end markets as well. Despite emerging from an aluminum-centric parent company, only 20% of its volumes are aluminum products. Instead, superalloys constitute roughly 60% of volumes and titanium products account for the balance. Key value-added product lines are frequently used in applications that require stress tolerance as well as corrosion and heat resistance.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

