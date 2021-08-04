Scotts Miracle Gro: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.74% over the past year to $3.98, which beat the estimate of $3.39.

Revenue of $1,610,000,000 up by 7.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Scotts Miracle Gro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dczgh368

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $254.34

52-week low: $143.08

Price action over last quarter: down 25.57%

Company Overview

Scotts Miracle-Gro is the largest provider of gardening and lawncare products in the United States. The majority of the company's sales are to large retailers that include Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart. Scotts Miracle-Gro can sell its products at a higher price point than its competition because of a well-recognized portfolio of brands that include Miracle-Gro, Roundup, Ortho, Tomcat, and Scotts. Scotts is also the leading supplier of cannabis-growing equipment in North America through its Hawthorne business.