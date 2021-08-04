 Skip to main content

Recap: Clean Harbors Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 128.85% year over year to $1.19, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $926,458,000 higher by 30.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $841,020,000.

Guidance

Clean Harbors hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pxtgibpd

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $97.38

Company's 52-week low was at $52.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.75%

Company Overview

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental, energy, and industrial services provider. It provides part cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

 

