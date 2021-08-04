 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Belden: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 163.04% year over year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $601,974,000 up by 41.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $542,760,000.

Outlook

Belden hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Belden hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.belden.com%2F&eventid=3194294&sessionid=1&key=82E461049D45ED6E08F25A76C6A006FD&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.16

52-week low: $28.55

Price action over last quarter: down 2.98%

Company Description

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.

 

Related Articles (BDC)

Belden Raises €300M Via Private Offering Of 3.375% Senior Subordinated Notes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com