Recap: Surmodics Q3 Earnings

Shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 180.95% year over year to ($0.17), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $23,873,000 declined by 11.20% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,310,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPVJ0R21CSjU1ZVlGQVcxNU1rRk9XL3RzaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjRUdWZjelJaVEtsZz09

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $59.75

52-week low: $35.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.09%

Company Overview

Surmodics Inc is a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The company's mission is to improve the treatment and detection of disease by using our technology to provide solutions to a difficult medical device and diagnostic challenges. It has two reportable segments: Medical device unit and Vitro diagnostics unit. Surmodics derives most of its revenue from the Medical device segment.