Recap: Exelon Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 61.82% over the past year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $7,915,000,000 rose by 8.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,910,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ft3cpexm

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.62

Company's 52-week low was at $33.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.52%

Company Profile

Exelon serves approximately 10 million power and gas customers at its six regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. Exelon owns approximately 31 gigawatts of generation capacity throughout North America.

 

