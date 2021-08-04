 Skip to main content

Marathon Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 150.38% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.53.

Revenue of $29,827,000,000 higher by 96.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $21,610,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mpc/mediaframe/45727/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $64.84

52-week low: $26.56

Price action over last quarter: down 5.17%

Company Description

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 2.8 million barrels per day. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed MLP, MPLX.

 

