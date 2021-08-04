Entergy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2.19% over the past year to $1.34, which missed the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $2,822,000,000 higher by 16.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,570,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.80 and $6.10.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jn5k52p6

Price Action

52-week high: $113.36

Company's 52-week low was at $85.78

Price action over last quarter: down 4.25%

Company Profile

Entergy is an integrated utility with approximately 22 gigawatts of regulated utility-owned power generation capacity. It has shrunk its merchant generation business and plans to retire its remaining operating merchant nuclear unit in Michigan in 2022. Its five regulated integrated utilities generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.