Recap: BorgWarner Q2 Earnings

Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) rose 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 871.43% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $3,758,000,000 higher by 163.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,520,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.15 and $4.40.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $15,200,000,000 and $15,600,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/965/37635

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $55.55

52-week low: $34.30

Price action over last quarter: down 4.75%

Company Profile

BorgWarner is a Tier I auto-parts supplier with four operating segments. The air management group makes turbochargers, e-boosters, e-turbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery heaters, and battery charging. The e-propulsion and drivetrain group produces e-motors, power electronics, control modules, software, automatic transmission components, and torque management products. The two remaining operating segments are the eponymous fuel injector and aftermarket groups. The company's largest customers are Ford and Volkswagen at 13% and 11% of 2020 revenue, respectively. Geographically, Europe accounted for 35% of 2020 revenue, while Asia was 34% and North America was 30%.