United Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.14% over the past year to $4.09, which beat the estimate of $3.02.

Revenue of $446,500,000 higher by 23.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $378,750,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

United Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.unither.com%2F&eventid=3193620&sessionid=1&key=A59C51DA20CEF65594709858F635E4EA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $212.62

Company's 52-week low was at $98.37

Price action over last quarter: down 5.94%

Company Overview

United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Nearly all of its sales are generated within the United States. United also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary hypertension.