Parsons: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 34.69% year over year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $879,356,000 decreased by 10.22% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $984,970,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,600,000,000 and $3,700,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vcs36fv5

Technicals

52-week high: $44.94

Company's 52-week low was at $30.08

Price action over last quarter: down 12.82%

Company Profile

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end services and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.

 

