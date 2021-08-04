SPX FLOW: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 186.36% over the past year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $381,600,000 rose by 23.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $369,880,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

SPX FLOW hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2607/42122

Technicals

52-week high: $86.17

52-week low: $39.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.37%

Company Profile

SPX Flow offers engineering solutions in two segments: food and beverage segment and industrial segment. The food and beverage segment provides technology for dairy consumption, expansion to emerging markets, productivity improvements, and food safety. The industrial segment services the chemical, mining, air, and water treatment industries. Both segments sell products such as pumps, blenders, separators, air dryers, heat exchangers, and hydraulic tools. SPX Flow operates worldwide, with sales in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.