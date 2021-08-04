Avista: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 23.08% year over year to $0.20, which missed the estimate of $0.26.
Revenue of $287,560,000 higher by 7.16% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $300,060,000.
Looking Ahead
Avista hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Avista hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 04, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vbfus9s5
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $49.14
52-week low: $32.26
Price action over last quarter: down 6.19%
Company Overview
Avista Corp is an electric and natural gas utility company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Avista primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest of the United States along with some operations in Juneau, Alaska. The company has two major business segments including Avista Utilities, which transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas; and AEL&P, which provides electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The firm primarily uses hydroelectric, thermal, and wind energy to generate power. Secondarily, Avista engages in sheet metal fabrication of electronics for a variety of industries (computer, construction, medical industries, and so on).
