Recap: NOW Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) rose 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to $0.00, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $400,000,000 higher by 8.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $385,160,000.

Outlook

NOW hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5fdecagq

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.98

Company's 52-week low was at $4.03

Price action over last quarter: down 12.99%

Company Overview

NOW Incorp is an independent global distributor of oil and gas equipment and services. The company operates through three geographical segments namely the United States, Canada, and International. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from International market. Global product and service offerings include maintenance, repair and operating supplies, pipes, valves, safety supplies, and other parts to support customers. NOW's products attract customers from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production, and midstream infrastructure development to downstream refining.

 

