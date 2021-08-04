Dorian LPG: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) moved higher by 4.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 48.00% over the past year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.24.
Revenue of $62,951,000 decreased by 13.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $59,100,000.
Guidance
Dorian LPG hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Dorian LPG hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 04, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1483305&tp_key=6ce817fe5d
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $15.68
Company's 52-week low was at $7.47
Price action over last quarter: down 5.48%
Company Overview
Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom, and Athens, Greece.
