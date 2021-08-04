Dorian LPG: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) moved higher by 4.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 48.00% over the past year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $62,951,000 decreased by 13.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $59,100,000.

Guidance

Dorian LPG hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Dorian LPG hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1483305&tp_key=6ce817fe5d

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.68

Company's 52-week low was at $7.47

Price action over last quarter: down 5.48%

Company Overview

Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom, and Athens, Greece.