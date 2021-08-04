 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cedar Fair Reports Q2 Results, Says Most Parks Now Operating At Full Capacity
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 5:53am   Comments
Share:
Cedar Fair Reports Q2 Results, Says Most Parks Now Operating At Full Capacity
  • Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN) reported second-quarter FY21 net revenues of $224.137 million, versus the consensus of $224.50 million. It reported $7 million in revenue last year.
  • The increase in net revenues was attributable to a 354-operating-day rise in the period, resulting in a 3.4 million-visit increase in attendance.
  • In-park revenues were $190.7 million, and out-of-park revenue totaled $40.8 million.
  • The amusement parks had 393 operating days in Q2, excluding the culinary festival at Knott's Berry Farm, versus 39 last year.
  • Operating expense climbed 132.8% Y/Y to $155.9 million.
  • The operating loss narrowed 72.9% Y/Y to $(38.4) million.
  • The company held $292.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 27, 2021.
  • It reported EBITDA of $10.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.72 million. 
  • Loss per unit of $(1.04) beat the analyst consensus for a loss of $(1.11).
  • "As park restrictions have been relaxed and capacity expanded, attendance is now approaching 2019 levels, particularly on our busiest days," said CEO Richard A. Zimmerman.
  • For the 5-week period ended August 1, 2021, attendance totaled 5.2 million visits, a 23% decline compared with the 5-week period ended August 4, 2019.
  • Price action: FUN shares closed lower by 1.33% at $41.62 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUN)

Cedar Fair's Earnings Outlook
Understanding Cedar Fair's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Cedar Fair's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Cedar Fair's Unusual Options Activity
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com