5 Stocks To Watch For August 4, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 4:37am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For August 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $29.11 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.1% to $57.80 in after-hours trading.
  • Paycom Software (NASDAQ: PAYC) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Paycom Software shares jumped 6.4% to $425.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $70.11 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares rose 1.9% to close at $84.00 on Tuesday.

  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. The company said it expects FY21 adjusted earnings of $4.70 to $5.10 per share. Herbalife shares, however, fell 5% to $48.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $4.17 per share on revenue of $59.99 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. McKesson shares rose 1.4% to close at $206.42 on Tuesday.

