5 Stocks To Watch For August 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: PAYC) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Paycom Software shares jumped 6.4% to $425.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $70.11 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares rose 1.9% to close at $84.00 on Tuesday.

