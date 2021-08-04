5 Stocks To Watch For August 4, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $29.11 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.1% to $57.80 in after-hours trading.
- Paycom Software (NASDAQ: PAYC) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Paycom Software shares jumped 6.4% to $425.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $70.11 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares rose 1.9% to close at $84.00 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. The company said it expects FY21 adjusted earnings of $4.70 to $5.10 per share. Herbalife shares, however, fell 5% to $48.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $4.17 per share on revenue of $59.99 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. McKesson shares rose 1.4% to close at $206.42 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga