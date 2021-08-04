Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $36.67 million.

• Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $6.17 million.

• Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $17.38 million.

• Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $111.94 million.

• Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.18 million.

• Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.89 million.

• TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.11 million.

• SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.07 million.

• Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $25.90 million.

• 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.15 million.

• Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $642.07 million.

• Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $83.53 million.

• Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $59.10 million.

• National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $227.07 million.

• Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.50 per share on revenue of $21.10 million.

• Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $161.53 million.

• Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $112.54 million.

• Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $18.80 billion.

• International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $105.96 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $234.50 million.

• eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $728.82 million.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $9.13 million.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSE:EDV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $610.16 million.

• NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $385.16 million.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $685.03 million.

• IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $36.88 million.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $538.30 million.

• Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $23.31 million.

• Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $362.14 million.

• Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $397.31 million.

• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $128.31 million.

• BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $42.41 million.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $841.02 million.

• EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $117.15 million.

• Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $707.57 million.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $299.68 million.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $300.06 million.

• Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $64.10 million.

• Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $224.50 million.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.47 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $300.00 million.

• Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $984.97 million.

• Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $561.18 million.

• MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $145.33 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $129.94 million.

• United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $278.44 million.

• Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $41.12 million.

• SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $369.88 million.

• Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $179.22 million.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $70.11 billion.

• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $29.11 billion.

• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $686.75 million.

• Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $21.61 billion.

• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $6.53 billion.

• Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.

• Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $460.20 million.

• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $542.76 million.

• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $208.65 million.

• Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $923.87 million.

• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.91 billion.

• AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $52.05 billion.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $958.95 million.

• Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.

• MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $145.64 million.

• Charles River (NYSE:CRL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $880.65 million.

• CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.

• Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $252.00 million.

• ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $293.93 million.

• Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $299.57 million.

• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $487.68 million.

• BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $79.30 million.

• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $220.90 million.

• Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.40 per share on revenue of $147.37 million.

• Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $381.03 million.

• Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

• BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $510.05 million.

• CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $137.30 million.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $268.56 million.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $378.75 million.

• Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $156.03 million.

• USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $237.20 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $10.10 million.

• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $195.67 million.

• Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $26.28 million.

• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $41.00 million.

• DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.85 million.

• Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $94.85 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $42.73 million.

• INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $257.73 million.

• iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSE:IGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $845.99 million.

• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $32.94 million.

• DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $222.44 million.

• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $11.32 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $98.60 million.

• PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $304.72 million.

• Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.50 million.

• Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $21.21 million.

• RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $76.38 million.

• Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $75.26 million.

• EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $13.30 million.

• Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $41.59 million.

• Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $310.00 million.

• Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $171.00 million.

• McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.55 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $31.26 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $32.37 million.

• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $24.67 million.

• Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $34.57 million.

• 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $115.67 million.

• Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $66.09 million.

• Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $198.87 million.

• Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $103.00 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $112.85 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $55.10 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $134.87 million.

• Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:AMPE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $570.37 million.

• Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $256.50 million.

• Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $434.45 million.

• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $953.97 million.

• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.52 million.

• Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $534.24 million.

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $475.86 million.

• Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $473.29 million.

• VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $385.09 million.

• Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.90 million.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.

• NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $292.58 million.

• RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $49.95 million.

• Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $240.30 million.

• Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $151.46 million.

• SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $63.00 million.

• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $111.41 million.

• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $19.61 million.

• American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $23.87 million.

• B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $207.75 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $366.07 million.

• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $62.71 million.

• American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $858.48 million.

• Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $6.31 million.

• e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $79.23 million.

• EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $41.08 million.

• Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $72.22 million.

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $373.92 million.

• DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $136.84 million.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $51.07 million.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $155.60 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $102.28 million.

• Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $18.03 million.

• Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $29.01 million.

• Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $85.73 million.

• Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.82 million.

• Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $465.99 million.

• GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $148.00 million.

• G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.59 million.

• Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $271.23 million.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $700.00 thousand.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $45.85 million.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $66.71 million.

• RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.

• Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.87 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $20.70 million.

• ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $390.00 million.

• Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $102.70 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $153.25 million.

• Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $107.21 million.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $217.00 million.

• Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $122.80 million.

• Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $89.88 million.

• Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.04 million.

• OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.45 million.

• Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.40 million.

• SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $40.04 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $22.15 million.

• Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $43.82 million.

• Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $181.53 million.

• Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.77 million.

• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $52.56 million.

• Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $273.34 million.

• Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $496.69 million.

• Neenah (NYSE:NP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $251.35 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $221.77 million.

• Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.82 million.

• Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $287.33 million.

• Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $430.65 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $126.15 million.

• Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $100.23 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $237.17 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $106.23 million.

• DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.00 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $32.24 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $48.04 million.

• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $86.89 million.

• Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $268.94 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $99.50 million.

• LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $550.42 million.

• Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $223.88 million.

• MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $358.45 million.

• Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $214.60 million.

• GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $919.70 million.

• Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $685.99 million.

• HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $296.03 million.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.

• EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $174.14 million.

• Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $272.01 million.

• QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $142.62 million.

• Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.06 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $162.64 million.

• Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $111.02 million.

• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $867.80 million.

• PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $449.65 million.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $366.52 million.

• MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $50.16 million.

• Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $88.75 million.

• ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $305.43 million.

• Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $320.00 million.

• Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $232.44 million.

• Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $311.83 million.

• Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.93 million.

• Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $102.11 million.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $373.36 million.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $220.11 million.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $57.82 million.

• TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $60.30 million.

• MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $295.90 million.

• Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $211.33 million.

• Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $224.64 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $230.00 thousand.

• Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $717.86 million.

• OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $52.29 million.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $301.20 million.

• MBIA (NYSE:MBI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.

• Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.

• Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $46.44 million.

• Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $122.60 million.

• Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $31.99 million.

• Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $491.65 million.

• Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $188.92 million.

• 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $642.05 million.

• Great Panther Mining (AMEX:GPL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.52 million.

• Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $137.27 million.

• Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $566.19 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $922.87 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.02.

• Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $26.80 million.

• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $59.99 billion.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $143.63 million.

• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $61.07 million.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $141.82 million.

• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.52 per share on revenue of $958.46 million.

• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $788.60 million.

• The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $745.32 million.

• Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.49 per share on revenue of $419.00 million.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.48 per share on revenue of $500.00 million.

• CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $308.28 million.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $438.60 million.

• CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $236.20 million.

• Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $541.65 million.

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $262.06 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $297.34 million.

• Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $585.51 million.

• Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $366.21 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $129.65 million.

• Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion.

• Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $702.43 million.

• MetLife (NYSE:MET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $15.77 billion.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $257.49 million.

• Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $524.84 million.

• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $618.54 million.

• Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $77.16 million.

• EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $632.17 million.

• IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $866.51 million.

• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $426.31 million.

• Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $244.27 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $175.88 million.

• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $399.94 million.

• Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $112.60 million.

• Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $425.42 million.

• Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Universal (NYSE:UVV) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. (NYSE:GRP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.