Kratos Defense & Security: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) fell 3.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.00% year over year to $0.06, which were in line with the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $205,100,000 up by 20.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $198,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Kratos Defense & Security hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $195,000,000 and $205,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6i3awsj5

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.11

52-week low: $17.40

Price action over last quarter: down 2.47%

Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. Its segment is Kratos Government Solutions which includes microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services and Unmanned Systems segment. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Kratos Government Solutions segment.