Activision Blizzard: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 6.19% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.75.
Revenue of $1,921,000,000 decreased by 7.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,890,000,000.
Outlook
Activision Blizzard Sees CY21 Adj. EPS $2.86-$3.32, Adj. Sales $8.38B
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157836/e9f11bb8b0
Price Action
52-week high: $104.53
Company's 52-week low was at $71.19
Price action over last quarter: down 8.14%
Company Overview
Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers. The combined firm remains one of the world's largest video game publishers. Activision's impressive franchise portfolio includes World of Warcraft, which boasts more than $8 billion of lifetime sales, and Call of Duty, which has sold over 175 million copies across 14 titles over 12 years.
