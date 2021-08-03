Activision Blizzard: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.19% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $1,921,000,000 decreased by 7.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,890,000,000.

Outlook

Activision Blizzard Sees CY21 Adj. EPS $2.86-$3.32, Adj. Sales $8.38B

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157836/e9f11bb8b0

Price Action

52-week high: $104.53

Company's 52-week low was at $71.19

Price action over last quarter: down 8.14%

Company Overview

Activision Blizzard was formed in 2008 by the merger of Activision, one of the largest console video game publishers, and Blizzard, one of largest PC video game publishers. The combined firm remains one of the world's largest video game publishers. Activision's impressive franchise portfolio includes World of Warcraft, which boasts more than $8 billion of lifetime sales, and Call of Duty, which has sold over 175 million copies across 14 titles over 12 years.