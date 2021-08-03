Recap: Cerus Q2 Earnings

Shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $31,484,000 up by 46.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,480,000.

Outlook

Cerus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $118,000,000 and $122,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ya9s2wv

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.87

52-week low: $4.67

Price action over last quarter: down 3.65%

Company Profile

Cerus Corp is a biomedical products company focused in the field of blood transfusion safety. The INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites. The company sells its INTERCEPT platelet and plasma systems in the United States of America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States countries, the Middle East and selected countries in other regions around the world. The firm continues to operate in only one segment: Blood safety and generates revenue from the same.