Recap: Curis Q2 Earnings
Shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 29.41% year over year to ($0.12), which missed the estimate of ($0.11).
Revenue of $2,286,000 decreased by 3.14% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,480,000.
Guidance
Curis hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 03, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1827/42178
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $17.40
Company's 52-week low was at $0.90
Price action over last quarter: down 46.82%
Company Description
Curis Inc is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and therapies in the immuno-oncology and precision oncology therapeutic areas. The company targets solid tumors, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, advanced solid tumors or lymphomas, hematological cancers, and others. Its pipeline products include Fimepinostat, CA-170, CA-4948, CA-327, and Erivedge.
