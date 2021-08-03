 Skip to main content

Berry (bry): Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
Shares of Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 233.33% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $99,249,000 rose by 196.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $110,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Berry (bry) hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.25

Company's 52-week low was at $2.52

Price action over last quarter: down 3.75%

Company Profile

Berry Corp (bry) is a western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. The business activities of the group include development and production of conventional oil reserves.

 

