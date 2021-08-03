Recap: Amgen Q2 Earnings

Shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) moved higher by 1.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.06% over the past year to $4.38, which beat the estimate of $4.06.

Revenue of $6,526,000,000 higher by 5.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,430,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Amgen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wq97xh9f

Price Action

52-week high: $276.69

Company's 52-week low was at $210.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.11%

Company Description

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics, with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive-care products. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Nexavar and Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), and Lumakras (lung cancer). Amgen's biosimilar portfolio includes Mvasi (biosimilar Avastin), Kanjinti (biosimilar Herceptin), and Amgevita (biosimilar Humira).