Lindblad Expeditions Shares Dip On Wider Than Expected Q2 Loss, Refrains From Giving Outlook
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) reported second-quarter FY21 sales of $15.30 million, beating the analyst consensus of $8.90 million.
- The increase was driven by a $6.7 million growth at the Lindblad segment and an $8.8 million gain at the Land Experiences segment, primarily due to the resumption of several expeditions and trips during Q2.
- Operating expenses increased 38.8% Y/Y to $47.8 million.
- The operating loss narrowed by 6% Y/Y to $(32.6million).
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $21.8 million. It held $203.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(22.9million), comprising Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(21.8) million.
- Loss per share of $(0.71) missed the analyst consensus for a loss of $(0.60).
- As of July 31, 2021, the company had eight of its nine vessels providing expeditions to guests.
- "Much of our short-term focus is on ramping up operations, and we couldn't be happier to have nearly all our ships back delivering unparalleled experiences to our loyal guests," said CEO Dolf Berle.
- Bookings for 2022 are 36% ahead of 2021 bookings as of the same date a year ago.
- Lindblad Expeditions did not provide a full-year outlook at this time, citing continued uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Price action: LIND shares are trading lower by 3.61% at $13.07 on the last check Tuesday.
