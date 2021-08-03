 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sabre Shares Fall After Declining To Provide Outlook Due To Uncertainty, Q2 Revenue Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
Share:
Sabre Shares Fall After Declining To Provide Outlook Due To Uncertainty, Q2 Revenue Beat
  • Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABRreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 405% year-on-year to $419.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $396.73 million.
  • Travel Solutions revenue rose 564% Y/Y to $373.4 million. The operating loss reduced 73% Y/Y to $(67.8) million.
  • Hospitality Solutions' revenue increased 75% Y/Y to $50.8 million. Distribution revenue grew 555% Y/Y to $218.2 million. IT Solutions revenue increased 49% Y/Y to $155.1 million.
  • The operating loss reduced 53% Y/Y to $(180.4) million.
  • Sabre decreased the adjusted EBITDA loss by 69% Y/Y to $(70.5) million. It posted an adjusted EBITDA loss margin of (16.8)%.
  • Adjusted loss per share of $(0.52) beat the analyst consensus for a loss of $(0.59).
  • It used $141.1 million in operating cash flow.
  • The company held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • The Q2 reflected accelerated recovery trends and posted the most robust Q/Q improvement since Q3 FY20. The most vital recovery remains in US domestic leisure bookings. 
  • Sabre did not provide any guidance at this time due to the pandemic-driven uncertainty.
  • Price action: SABR shares traded lower by 3.34% at $10.99 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SABR)

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
Sabre's Earnings: A Preview
Understanding Sabre's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Sabre
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Sabre
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com